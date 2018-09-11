McGregor can’t be happy with the current consensus UFC 229 odds

UFC 229 takes place October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas and the PPV is predicted to soundly break the buy rates for previous cards. The main event is the culmination of over a year of trash talk between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and returning mega star Conor McGregor.

Conor hasn’t fought since he became the first UFC fighter to champion two divisions simultaneously at UFC 205. He was stripped of both the featherweight and lightweight titles due to inactivity – despite the Irishman’s claims that he is still the king of all things MMA. Conor’s return to the UFC has been so hyped that anything after the announcement of UFC 229 has been kind of overlooked.

Khabib has a perfect MMA record of 26-0 but his championship winning performance over Al Iaquinta might have shown some weaknesses in the striking department. At least according to Joe Rogan and all of Ireland. We have to be careful here because his fans are more tenacious than Taylor Swift’s when it comes to defending their hero. The only way to be sure if this is true will be to tune in and watch one of the best strikers in the UFC, Conor McGregor, take on one of the best grapplers in Nurmagomedov.

The consensus odds for the match-up are a tad surprising with Khabib being favored over McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-161)

Conor McGregor (+141)

Tell us what you think of the odds and who will take this one in October.