Flyweight champ feels stereotyped

UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano (4-2) won her title as the underdog 14th seed on season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter. She is defending her belt against a very dangerous Valentina Shevchenko (15-3) this Saturday, September 8th at UFC 228 and the fans have hassled her on social media not being shy about predicting her impending destruction. Even though it’s a common occurrence for the internet trolls to come out in force before a big fight we have to remember that Nicco is relatively new to the spotlight and unfamiliar with the unwarranted negativity. Here’s what she said via BJPENN.com…

So much of what I represent metaphorically and physically is about being the underdog and coming out on top. It’s having those obstacles to overcome with everyone thinking ‘she’s going to lose.’ Then changing everybody’s minds and changing beliefs. A lot of indigenous peoples have seen that and felt it firsthand.

Nicco is of Navajo descent and very proud that she has the opportunity to represent that fact in The Octagon.

When I got the belt, I wanted to be shining a light on my native culture. Like, this is truly my motivation and truly where my mind is. When I fight, it’s so I can have a voice for them.

She is also no stranger to stereotypes.

They think we live in buckskin and teepees. It’s 2018 and there are still people who ask that question. They (Justin Gaethje and the other coaches on TUF) literally wanted me to put on a costume. They literally wanted to see me coming out with war paint on my face. They think ‘Native’ and they think these things. I don’t want to be the token Native. I don’t want to be blasted on posters with a headdress on and with buckskin and a loincloth…Navajos don’t wear headdresses, A… B, let’s not push me into becoming a stereotype, you know? But it was all just because a lot of people don’t know. They don’t know the traditions and the cultures of native Americans here.

Will she beat Valentina on Saturday?