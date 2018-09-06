Diego Sanchez believes he’s headed for a title shot despite two fight skid

One time standout Diego Sanchez has a fight on his hands at UFC 228 with England’s Craig White. He is on a two fight losing skid and his recent record is spotty at best but from what he’s telling UFC.com that doesn’t appear to phase him.

I’m chasing after my destiny to become the UFC champion. I’m looking to do a Michael Bisping story, but it’s the Diego Sanchez story and it ends differently than the Michael Bisping story because it ends with that belt around my waist and it ends with me giving all the glory to God for all the trials and tribulations.

Michael Bisping did shock the UFC fan base when he won the middleweight championship in the twilight of his career. Sanchez on the other hand is facing a stacked lightweight or welterweight division with a killer’s row circling the title waiting for their shot.

I’m still durable. I’m still energized and I am 100 times the fighter than I was at UFC 107 when I stepped into the cage with BJ Penn. It felt good to look back and see the 27-year-old Diego and now the 36-year-old Diego and think about how they would match up. This 36-year-old Diego would finish the 27-year-old Diego. I’m more confident than ever. My mind is right. I’ve had the time to assess my losses, all of my situations, where I’m at as a mixed martial artist at 36 and I feel like I’m in my prime. It’s 100 percent my time. I’m coming into this fight more confident than I have ever been.

Normally we wouldn’t weigh in on a fighter’s chances with all of the upsets in recent years but we have to say a Sanchez title win would be a welcome miracle. Long shot or not he seems focused. What do you think?