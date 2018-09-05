Here’s the UFC 229 hype video featuring bus attack footage

Conor McGregor vs lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one month away and the hype train has left the station for UFC 229. Back around UFC 223 you may remember, if you happened to be on the internet anywhere at anytime, there was a very violent bus attack by McGregor and some of his cohorts. Khabib was the intended target but there was collateral damage as the attack sent a few fighters to the hospital. It also shook up UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas enough where she rarely goes out anymore so when we saw the attack was being used as promotional material we were a tad stunned. Check out the video and let us know what you think.

