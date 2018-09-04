Mayweather camp says Conor and Floyd will fight again before slamming the Irishman

The latest from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. camp is that there is interest in a rematch with MMA megastar Conor McGregor. With Floyd now retired and no boxing money coming in this is not really a surprise to anyone since the first fight made both nine figures richer.Mayweather’s lifestyle requires buckets of cash to maintain all of the lavish houses, cars, and things he flaunts on the regular. Floyd’s dad is the one telling anybody who will listen about it via Bloody Elbow.

It’s sounding like him and Conor McGregor are going to fight. That’s what it sounds like. I don’t know for sure, but I’m just saying the way things are sounding to me.

He went on to emphasize it again

It sounds like [Floyd’s] going to fight again, and Conor McGregor, he wants to fight again. Even though he don’t want to fight again, but he’ll fight again just to show his people what he can do – which is nothing….This time here, I’m gonna make sure that he gets stretched out. All the way out of the game. I want to make sure he don’t come back no more… I’m just saying, I think they’re gonna fight the same way.

The last part of that shuts down any hope of Conor obliterating Floyd in an MMA bout which was the rumor not too long ago. We have no idea what to make of the next statement because it makes zero sense.

I think Conor McGregor wants that win back that he had, which is never coming back to him anyways. It’s being talked about and it sounds like a lot of interest is in it right now.

What is he talking about? A win? That he had? Bruce Willis was dead along? Oh yeah, spoiler alert. Seriously, what win is he talking about? Conor gassed out after giving Floyd an honest challenge which prompted a TKO stoppage loss for the Irishman in the 10th round.

Would you pay to watch Conor try his hand again at giving Floyd his first loss?