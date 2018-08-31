Jon Jones wants ‘scary’ opponents

Let’s be real here Jon Jones. If you are saying you want to fight scary dudes you may have to join the Marvel cinematic universe. The only person that might give you a good challenge is Thanos and that’s with the Infinity Gauntlet. Speaking with Allow Me to Interrupt he said that Conor McGregor was an inspiration for him to step up his game. (Via BJPenn.com)

“CONOR MCGREGOR HAS DEFINITELY INSPIRED ME TO REACH FOR BIGGER FIGHTS. THE HIGHER THE RISK, THE HIGHER THE REWARD. THAT’S MY PLAN. TAKE A PAGE OUT OF HIS BOOK, AND START CHALLENGING MYSELF AGAINST SOME PRETTY SCARY DUDES.”

There is a rumor that he is planning to follow Daniel Cormier to the heavyweight division. Things that make you go hmm…