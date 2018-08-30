Tito Ortiz is the solid favorite in latest odds

November 24th we get the Jurassic Classic. we coined that term. It’s former UFC light heavyweight champions Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell going at it for a third time. Chuck won both by KO so no one has been clamoring for a third bout except for maybe Ortiz himself.

Liddell was -1-5 in his final UFC run back in 2010 with 4 of those defeats being via brutal knockout. Tito has been active since leaving the UFC and even challenged for the Bellator light heavyweight title before defeating his final opponent, Chael Sonnen in 2017 on his way out. They were both officially retired but I’m guessing the Golden Boy promotion is compensating them nicely to come back.

This time the odds are in favor of Ortiz and that’s night and day from the good old days. Truthfully, we agree and Tito very well could ice the “Iceman” to finally get his revenge and ride of in to the sunset – until another rematch with Liddell is offered.

Check out the odds according to Bovada.

Chuck Liddell +185

Tito Ortiz -235

Are those odds right?