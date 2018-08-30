Meltzer says the UFC is frustrated with absent McGregor

Dave Meltzer is a trusted combat sports insider and he’s reporting something surprising in a recent newsletter. UFC 229 is just over a month away meaning the hype train should have already left the station for Conor McGregor’s bout with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It hasn’t really gotten started, but with the ticket sales already providing a huge gate why would the UFC be frustrated as Meltzer is reporting? Here’s what he said via MMAmania.

One of the reasons you haven’t seen much in the way of interviews and such is that McGregor has not agreed to do anything. There are no press conferences scheduled because McGregor at this point hasn’t agreed to them. There is a lot of frustration within the UFC about McGregor’s attitude, but in the end, he’s got the leverage and the ticket sales and secondary market results only give him more leverage.

The feeling is that this may be the biggest non-boxing PPV of all-time, and the only reason it wouldn’t be is that McGregor hasn’t been pushing it hard. McGregor was able to get a larger piece of the action for this fight than any of his UFC fights to date, so there is a direct correlation more than ever between his work in promoting the fight and his pocket book, but this may also show that he knows he’s in a real fight and doesn’t want to break training