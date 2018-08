Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against former champion Conor McGregor on October 6, 2018 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. The poster for the event was underwhelming and to be honest paled in comparison to the Bellator Chael P. Sonnen vs Fedor Emelianenko one. This promo video may be one of the best in recent memory and erases the shortcomings of said poster. Check this out.

