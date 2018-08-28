UFC 228 odds are all over the place

UFC 228 goes down on September 8th and features welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defending against rising challenger Darren Till. So far the odds aren’t too uneven..wait did that make sense? A few have Till in the plus column and some have it as a pick em. Sure, Till has beaten Stephen Thompson and Cowboy Cerrone but the question that will be posed on fight night is whether he can remain composed under pressure or not. Then again, Woodley hasn’t defended since 2017 making it more than a year from when he last set foot in The Octagon. Take a look at these odds from multiple sources for the entire UFC 228 card and tell us which one makes the most sense to you. Click to enlarge the image.

