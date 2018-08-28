Reebok payouts under 200K again for Fight Night Lincoln

The Reebok payouts for the Fight Night Lincoln event are in and with 26 fighters on the card the total still managed to be under $200K. Mickey Gall is 4-1 in the UFC and he pulled in just $4K. The main event of Justin Gaethje vs James Vick totaled $14K with the winner only grabbing $4k. Granted Justin is 2-2 but he was in the main event and $4K is ridiculous. Here’s the full payouts for the event via MMAJunkie.

Justin Gaethje: $4,000 James Vick: $10,000

Michael Johnson: $15,000 Andre Fili: $10,000

Cortney Casey: $5,000 Angela Hill: $5,000

Bryan Barberena: $5,000 Jake Ellenberger: $20,000

Deiveson Figueiredo: $4,000 John Moraga: $10,000

Eryk Anders: $4,000 Tim Williams: $3,500

James Krause: $5,000 Warlley Alves: $5,000

Cory Sandhagen: $3,500 Iuri Alcantara: $15,000

Andrew Sanchez: $4,000 Markus Perez: $3,500

Mickey Gall: $4,000 George Sullivan: $5,000

Joanne Calderwood: $5,000 Kalindra Faria: $3,500

Drew Dober: $10,000 Jon Tuck: $5,000

Rani Yahya: $20,000 Luke Sanders: $4,000 TOTAL: $188,000

Come on Reebok. You’re better than that.