Logan Paul vs KSI reported buys are really impressive

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul boxed on Saturday in a freak show bout and no one expected much in the way of PPV buys. They wrote it off as a novelty act which would nab a quick buck, get some subscribers, a little publicity, and then fade away. After reading what Bryan Armen Graham posted about the event and its success we may have more of these types of events in the future.

The PPV stream of the KSI-Logan Paul fight cost $10 and there are more than 800,000 people officially watching.

Yep, that translates to $8,000,000 and that is a large chunk of change. The actual number being reported now is 830,000 bringing the PPV buy total to $8.3M dollars.

Logan fought to a draw against KSI but in the battle of their younger brothers, Jake Paul knocked out Deji in the fifth round.