UFC to release 25 part documentary series to celebrate anniversary

The UFC has been pushing the fact that this is the 25th anniversary for the organization. In celebration of this they are planning to release an in depth twenty five part documentary which will debut on UFC Fight Pass. Check out the full release below.

Monday, Sept. 17 – “OCTO: The Disputed Origin Story of the UFC Octagon”

In 1993, the UFC was born in an 8-sided cradle of combat, and promoters, TV producers, and Hollywood set designers still dispute who is the Octagon’s true creator.

Wednesday, Sept. 19 – “THE LION’S DEN: The Story of the First Mixed Martial Arts Team”

In 1994, Ken Shamrock assembled the first ever MMA team, the Lion’s Den, and showed that success in the ultimate individual sport was a team effort.

Friday, Sept. 21 – “ULTIMATE ACCESSORY: The Story of the UFC Championship Belt”

Since 1995, UFC belts have become the ultimate accessory prized by all MMA fighters, but their history is a little known, and often surprising, story.

Monday, Sept. 24 – “BLACKOUT: The Story of the Political Crusade to Keep UFC Off TV”

In 1996, a political crusade to ban ultimate fighting successfully pressured the cable TV industry to stop airing UFC events, nearly extinguishing the new sport.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 – “JUDGEMENT DAY: The Story of the UFC Getting Run Out of Town”

In 1997, UFC 12 was set to take place in Buffalo. However, the day prior, New York changed its laws to effectively ban MMA in the state for the next 20 years. The event then found a new home in Dothan, Alabama.

Friday, Sept. 28 – “THE ICE AGE: The Story of Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell, UFC’s Breakthrough Star”

Chuck Liddell, who connected with knockout punches and with fans around the world like no UFC fighter before him, became UFC’s first true crossover superstar.