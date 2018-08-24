Lightweight title picture gets cloudy at UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend the lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018. The title in question was stripped from Conor and won by Khabib back at UFC 223 when he beat Al Iaquinta. The expectation for the loser of the UFC 229 clash is for them to receive an immediate rematch especially when the PPV buy rates are predicted to be over two million buys.

There is one problem with that scenario now. Conor McGregor’s other money fight – besides Nate Diaz – was at one time Tony Ferguson. Tony was the interim champion when McGregor left to fight Floyd Mayweather but when he was injured they made the fight between Iaquinta and Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title. If Conor wins the Ferguson fight might be next simply because of the trash talk between the two being very intense when a clash was rumored to be imminent. However, if Khabib wins and the PPV buys are as expected we are definitely getting a return bout.

MMAJunkie confirmed that Tony was returning at UFC 229 to face another former champion in Anthony Pettis. The winner of that fight would surely be next in line whenever McGregor and Khabib are done scrapping.

What do you think? Will there be a return bout between McGregor and Nurmagomedov or will the winner of Ferguson and Pettis get the next shot?