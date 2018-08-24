Cro Cop returns in September to fight in familiar territory for the RIZIN organization. He will face Roque Martinez at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan under RIZIN MMA rules.

Cro Cop is on an eight fight win streak with the last four coming in the RIZIN organization. He won the 2016 open weight grand prix to add another championship to his already impressive resume.

Roque Martinez is also on an eight fight win streak albeit with one draw in the middle of it. Unlike some of the fights for Cro Cop in Pride he has a real contender in Martinez in September.

Who wins it?