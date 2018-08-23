Odds vary for Justin Gaethje vs James Vick

This Saturday we will see Justin Gaethje vs James Vick square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night Lincoln. The pair of them have 18 knockouts combined and the UFC is focusing in on that as the main selling point for potential viewers. Vick is further down on the official UFC rankings than Justin but the odds makers do not seem to care at all. Here are the latest lines from oddsshark.com…

Justin is coming off back to back losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier which definitely factored in to these odds. The two losses came to top tier opponents but that didn’t sway the odds makers at all. Meanwhile, Vick is 9-1 in the UFC and on a four fight tear and while some may not understand the significance of momentum it is clear that the odds makers do.

What do you think of these odds?