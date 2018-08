Living in America…..

Bellator completely owned any attempt by the UFC to corner the poster market. Chael Sonnen takes on Fedor Emelianenko on October 13 at 9PM in a continuation of Bellator’s heavyweight grand prix. Taking a page from Apollo Creed vs Ivan Drago they put the American Sonnen in the famous get up Creed wore in Rocky 4 and they leave Fedor shirtless – just like Drago was before he beat Creed to death.

Check out the viral artwork…