WTF?! Dean Lister posts video of zombie meth head found in his house

For the love of all that is holy in this universe what did we just watch? MMA veteran Dean Lister posted a message that preceded the video below of a zombie looking meth head who apparently broke in to his house. Here is what he said via MiddleEasy and you can check out the video that went along with it.

At 8PM pacific time, here in San Diego I walked in on a meth head ripping me off. At the end of the video, he raises a pipe at me, off camera I drew a sidearm and he stopped advancing toward me. I LET him escape with his life through a window. Cops said I was legally good if I killed him. But is that what I want? In the end, he stole plenty of $$$$$ from me. This video is for “hopefully” anyone who knows who this meth head is. White dude, skinny, methe’d out with his tattoos. Police are on it but if anyone knows who he is please help me,,, thank you very much’