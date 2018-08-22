Mickey Gall says UFC 217 loss got him out of his comfort zone

Mickey Gall spoke with Luke Thomas on The MMA Hour about his loss at UFC 217 to relative unknown Randy Brown. Before that, Gall burst on to the scene when he crushed CM Punk at UFC 203 and followed that up by beating golden boy Sage Northcutt. The loss to Brown surprised most including Mickey himself but he feels like it’s helped him more than it hurt.

This was concocted after the fact, so I think it’s a: You win or you learn. I think I learned I need some — I was the best guy in my room at home, I thought I could do it all at home, and I think the loss made me look for more opportunity and other opportunities to grow, and to get out of my comfort zone and all of that. Had I ran through the guy and won that fight, maybe I’d still be Jersey and I wouldn’t even have tried this LA thing.

Mickey Gall returns on the Fight Night Lincoln card on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska