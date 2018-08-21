REPORT: UFC 229 ticket sales already make it 2nd biggest gate in MMA history

UFC 229 is headlined by Conor McGregor vs lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor has not fought in The Octagon since the day he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in November, 2016. Dana White has made claims that this pay per view could very well garner over 2 million buys due to McGregor’s comeback and the beef he has with champ Khabib. If the pre-sales for the tickets are any indication he might be right.

Three minutes after going on sale the UFC is already guaranteed to have the second highest gate in the history of MMA. Tickets for UFC 229 are anywhere from $205 up to $2505 and the AXS ticket web site has a few left at $990 and up. According to Dave Meltzer there were only 300 tickets left as of Friday night, August 17th.

Conor’s bout with Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden still holds the record with $17.7 million.The odds of UFC 229 beating the New York event is unlikely given the fact that it is taking place in Las Vegas.