Hardrock MMA holding their first Ohio event in September

Hardrock MMA 101 is a historic moment for the promotion. They have been a Kentucky based promotion since day one even though they always attracted talent from across the country. The event will go down in September at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton making it their official Ohio debut.

Three promising pro fighters to be featured on the card are Van Vo, Jeremy Pender, and RJ Stigel. The event starts at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 1st and you can purchase tickets, VIP tables at HardRockMMA,com.