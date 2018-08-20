Dana White claims McGregor is his Ali or Tyson

Dana White spoke with Fox News recently and the topic of superstar Conor McGregor came up. McGregor has been a great source of capital for the UFC and one of the few to truly become a main stream sensation. Dana even went so far as to compare him to boxing greats Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

He’s my Ali. He’s my Tyson. He burst onto the scene and I knew the minute I sat down and had dinner with him that this kid was going to be a star. I didn’t know if he’d be able to fight and I didn’t know if he’d be able to win a title, but I knew he was going to be a star.

Whether you agree with him on the Tyson and Ali comparisons you cannot argue that Conor McGregor has been a cash cow and a blessing for the UFC.