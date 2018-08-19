Darrion Caldwell gives a Burger King whopping to Noad Lahat in non-title fight at Bellator 204

The Whopper is the signature sandwich and an associated product line sold by international fast food restaurant chain Burger King but its corporation may want to consider casting the cagefighter Darrion Caldwell as their next commercial spokesman on spec as the MMA Fighter dishes out whoppings by the pound.

Bellator 204 took place Aug. 17 from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bellator 204 Main Card:

Featherweight Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (13-1) def. Noad Lahat (12-4) via TKO (punches) at 2:46 of round two — *Caldwell’s bantamweight title was not on the line

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Logan Storley (9-0) def. A.J. Matthews (9-8) via TKO (punches) at 3:56 of round two

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Ricky Bandejas (11-1) def. James Gallagher (7-1) via KO (strikes) at 2:49 of round one

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Tywan Claxton (3-0) def. Cris Lencioni (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Omar Morales (7-0) def. Troy Nawrocki (3-1) via KO (strikes) at 0:58 of round one

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Demarques Jackson (9-2) def. Bryce Logan (9-3) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jason Jackson (8-3) def. Jordon Larson (9-5) via TKO (punches) at 3:52 of round one

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: David Michaud (13-4) def. Corey Davis (3-1) via KO (punches) at 1:42 of round one

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Romero Cotton (3-0) def. Willie Whitehead (2-3) via TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of round one

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Tyler Ray (3-1) def. Seth Bass (4-3) via KO (strikes) at 3:30 of round 1

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Keith Phathaem (1-1) vs. Micah Peatrowsky (2-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Lloyd McKinney (8-5) def. Robiel Tesfaldet (2-2) via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:17 of round three

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Jeff Nielsen (2-0) def. Wyatt Meyer (1-1) via TKO (punches) at 2:53 of round one

-Photo Credit: Bellator/Lucas Noonan