Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 is ’99 percent’ going to happen according to Stallone

Last month Manny Pacquiao called out a former and familiar foe. After he beat Lucas Matthysse he quickly called out the biggest money fight at this stage in his career. He called out Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquiao made it clear that if the rematch goes down that his camp will dictate the terms.

Mayweather? If he decides to go back to boxing then that is the time we are going to call the shots…I have the belt, so it’s up to him…If he wants to come back in boxing let’s do a second one.

So here is the kicker. Sylvester Stallong says he’s sure it’s going to go down if you believe what he told TMZ.

I think it’s about 99 per cent certain it’s gonna happen…They have every reason – honor, money, history and you got nothing better to do for the weekend.

What do you think? Does it go down and does Manny win this time?