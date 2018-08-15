WWE’s Network pays tribute to Jim Neidhart with collection

We reported on the passing of WWE legend Jim Neidhart earlier this week after WWE released their official statement. Their latest release notified fans that a special Neidhart centered collection would be available for viewing on their network. Jim was in some classic feuds and matches with his most popular ones being those with his tag team partner Bret Hart in the The Hart Foundation. Here is what WWE released…

WWE Network pays tribute to Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart with new collection

Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart dominated the competition throughout the 80s and 90s along with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart. From his early days in Calgary’s Stampede Wrestling, to capturing the World Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 1990, “The Anvil’s” larger-than-life persona and infectious energy entertained the masses. Relive many of Neidhart’s most memorable moments with this WWE Network Collection.

CONTENTS

* The Heart of an Anvil: Jim Neidhart Legacy Package

* Bad News for Allen!: Jim Neidhart vs. Bad News Allen

* Mid-South Gold: Butch Reed & Jim Neidhart vs. Magnum TA & Mr. Wrestling II

* World Champions: Hart Foundation vs. British Bulldogs

* Silverdome Six-Man: Hart Foundation & Danny Davis vs. British Bulldogs & Tito Santana

* Hot Out The Gate: Hart Foundation vs. Brain Busters

* Not Paid By The Hour: Hart Foundation vs. Bolsheviks

* Getting Rocked!: Hart Foundation vs. The Rockers

* 2-Out-Of-3 Ain’t Bad: Hart Foundation vs. Demolition

* A Twist on a Classic: The New Foundation vs. The Orient Express

* Getting Extreme: Jim Neidhart vs. The Sandman

* A Royal Flush: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart on The King’s Court

* The Anvil Gets Raw: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s Monday Night Raw Debut

* A Family Divided: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart & Owen Hart vs. Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart & British Bulldog

* An Impactful Return: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart Returns to WWE

* A Canadian Stampede: Hart Foundation vs. Team Austin

* Hart & Soul: WWE Home Video