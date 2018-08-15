VIDEO: De La Hoya says it makes him sick how little MMA fighters are paid

Boxing great turned MMA promoter Oscar De La Hoya has been vocal and confident about his ability to challenge and even surpass the UFC. One of the topics he often brings up are the pay days for MMA fighters and the fighters are listening closely. Boxers can net millions for under card fights and they aren’t necessarily limited to dismal sponsorship packages…Reebok…we’re talking to you. So if he can do the same for MMA programming and events we are all for it. De La Hoya says it makes him sick that they are paid so little. Check out what he said on Fight Hub TV…

