Dana White says Conor McGregor is under rated?

This we found interesting. It’s Dana White on the UFC Unfiltered podcast talking about Conor McGregor being underrated. We will give him a little of that and here’s why. Conor was the first two division champion and still he had detractors. He beat a killer’s row before embarrassing Jose Aldo to take his featherweight title and still that almost record setting knockout was sometimes referenced as a ‘lucky punch’.

And, no matter what he does, McGregor’s submission loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 will be used against him forever by haters even though it was two weight classes above what Conor competed successfully at. Even after taking the 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr in to the 10th round in his very first boxing match it seemed like the Irishman was still criticized by the usual detractors. He beat Nate Diaz and almost knocked him out en route to getting the revenge win. Still…haters. Proof that you cannot please everyone.

Here’s what Dana said via MMAmania..

It’s funny to say this because of how popular he is and what a huge star he is, but I think Conor McGregor is one of the most underrated fighters in the UFC. Every time Conor McGregor comes out to fight somebody new and it’s a wrestler or it’s whatever, this is the fight that Conor is going to lose. He said that he would knock out Jose Aldo the way he did it, he said he would do it in the first round. A lot of people picked him to lose to Eddie Alvarez because of Eddie Alvarez’s style and wrestling. Look how he looked there. Leading up to the fight when he fought Chad Mendes — Chad Mendes is a wrestler, everybody believed that he would do that. Then after [Conor] won everybody said that Chad Mendes didn’t have enough time to train for it. The list goes on and on.

Conor is facing lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and to no one’s surprise some are saying it’s the end of Conor McGregor…again. What do you think? Is Conor McGregor underrated or over hyped?