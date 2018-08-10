Cyborg still unhappy with Nunes bout situation

We are all still patiently waiting for the featherweight champ Cris Cyborg versus bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes official fight date to be finalized. Over the course of a year the rumors have persisted that offers have reportedly been made, but a date just can’t seem to be settled on and it has frustrated Cyborg. She has made her unhappiness public more than once about it and according to MMAFighting nothing has changed.

The day [Nunes] signed the deal, the UFC reached out to my manager, and then two days before, they asked me to fight Amanda Nunes on Sept. 8th. I said, ‘Yes, I’m ready. I want to fight.’ After that, they contacted us and said Amanda cannot fight in September, she wants to fight in December.

For me to wait for a fight for nine months, I’m not getting paid since this last fight against Yana Kunitskaya. I don’t think it’s fair to wait for nine months to fight. I can fight! I don’t have any injuries. I’m healthy, I can fight, and just because Amanda isn’t ready.

I would like to fight before. I would like to fight her but if she’s not ready, if she cannot fight now, I would like to fight before. Or if they want me to sit down nine months, I think it has to be worth it.