UFC 227 Reebok payouts are in and they are more of the same

Reebok payouts for UFC 227 are meh. Again.

TJ and DJ both have $40K from the sports apparel company but the amount they could have pulled in independently is probably triple at minimum. Still, here are the numbers for the event via MMAFighting…

T.J. Dillashaw: $40,000

Cody Garbrandt: $30,000

Henry Cejudo: $30,000

Demetrious Johnson: $40,000

Renato Moicano: $5,000

Cub Swanson: $20,000

J.J. Aldrich: $4,000

Polyana Viana: $3,500

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000

Kevin Holland: $3,500

Pedro Munhoz: $5,000

Brett Johns: $4,000

Ricky Simon: $3,500

Montel Jackson: $3,500

Ricardo Ramos: $3,500

Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000

Sheymon Moraes: $3,500

Matt Sayles: $3,500

Alex Perez: $3,500

Jose Torres: $3,500

Weili Zhang: $3,500

Danielle Taylor: $4,000

Marlon Vera: $5,000

Wuliji Buren: $3,500

Come on Reebok!!!