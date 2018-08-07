Eric Bischoff comments on Hogan’s WWE reinstatement

Former WCW head and WWE TV personality Eric Bischoff is good friends with Hulk Hogan so when he found out that The Hulkster was put back in the WWE hall of fame he was obviously happy. He spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard section.

I was really happy when I got the news because I know how much it means to him. We’ve discussed the potential of this scenario for a long time.

There are detractors out there not ready to forgive Hulk for his racial slurs made public by Gawker. Bischoff addressed them, too.

You’re going to have haters no matter what you do. You could cure every disease known to man and, still, someone’s going to hate you. But I don’t think people value that kind of negative input as much as they used to because people recognize it for what it is, and that’s people who want to be noisy and get attention.

What do you think of Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement?