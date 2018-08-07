Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 8 results

Week 8 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series takes place this evening from Las Vegas. Former NFL star Greg Hardy returns in the main event to take on North Carolina’s Tebaris Gordon in a heavyweight showdown. Clarksville, Tennessee featherweight standout Jacob Kilburn gets his shot at a UFC contract as he takes on MMA Lab product Bobby Moffett.

Here’s the full lineup:

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Tebaris Gordon

Lightweight: Joseph Lowry vs. Devonte Smith

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Dennis Bryant

Featherweight: Bobby Moffett vs. Jacob Kilburn

Featherweight: Alex Gilpin def. JR Coughran via submission (D’arce Choke) – Rd 2, 1:55