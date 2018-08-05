IFL Contender Series results

International Fight League held its amateur mixed martial arts Contender series on the 28th of July in Ashar Tiara Complex in Maharashtra, India. The event was the third for the promotion and the first amateur event held by the promotion. The event was organized. The event had a total of 24 bouts and was a platform which had majority debutants.

The results are:

Jairal def. Suffiann

Santosh bag def. Subham Naik

Moiz Patel def. Roman H

Rohit V. def. Ajay H.

Usama khan def. Deepak Kumar

Sadir s def. Gajendra Kharatmol

Ajinkya Karada def. Sahil Mulani

Krishan kumar def. Ketan P.

Mohd. Kesar def. Sangha Pal

Rana def. Sujay M

Kabir def. Munazir

Siddharth G def. Akash M

Digvijay Jadhav def. Akash Bhosale

Aman Podar def. Ajay Apotikar

Shiv Sagar def. Umar Khan

Akash Chopde def. Saurab Panday

Rahul Wakshe def. Mohd. Unais

Sai Kumar def. Karan Verma

Karan Waghmare def. Gaurav D

Dushan Burle def. Paresh B

Dipesh Rasal def. Sultani S

Shivendra s def. Asad khan

Ganesh J def. Omkar P

Stantey A def. Khan Shatid

Akshay S def. Riyaz Z