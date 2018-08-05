IFL Contender Series results

International Fight League held its amateur mixed martial arts Contender series on the 28th of July in Ashar Tiara Complex in Maharashtra, India. The event was the third for the promotion and the first amateur event held by the promotion. The event was organized. The event had a total of 24 bouts and was a platform which had majority debutants.
The results are:
- Jairal def. Suffiann
- Santosh bag def. Subham Naik
- Moiz Patel def. Roman H
- Rohit V. def. Ajay H.
- Usama khan def. Deepak Kumar
- Sadir s def. Gajendra Kharatmol
- Ajinkya Karada def. Sahil Mulani
- Krishan kumar def. Ketan P.
- Mohd. Kesar def. Sangha Pal
- Rana def. Sujay M
- Kabir def. Munazir
- Siddharth G def. Akash M
- Digvijay Jadhav def. Akash Bhosale
- Aman Podar def. Ajay Apotikar
- Shiv Sagar def. Umar Khan
- Akash Chopde def. Saurab Panday
- Rahul Wakshe def. Mohd. Unais
- Sai Kumar def. Karan Verma
- Karan Waghmare def. Gaurav D
- Dushan Burle def. Paresh B
- Dipesh Rasal def. Sultani S
- Shivendra s def. Asad khan
- Ganesh J def. Omkar P
- Stantey A def. Khan Shatid
- Akshay S def. Riyaz Z
