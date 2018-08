If you don’t know about the Conor McGregor bus attack then you have been living in a cave. He’s been gone from the UFC for two years and in Dana White’s eyes that’s more than enough punishment. He tells TMZ in this video that there will be no penalties for the Irish superstar. Conor returns to face Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 which backs up Dana’s statement. Check it out.

