Alpha Male coach says Garbrandt ‘best he’s looked’ ahead of tonight’s rematch

Team Alpha Male coach Danny Castillo says that Cody Garbrandt is in top shape before he steps in to The Octagon against featherweight champion TJ Dillashaw tonight at UFC 227. On the SFLC Podcast he opened up about Cody and his training.

THIS IS THE BEST HE’S LOOKED IN CAMP AND REALLY, THE BEST HE’S LOOKED IN HIS WHOLE CAREER WITH US. HE’S FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS.

Cody lost to TJ by KO in their first bout and since then the hype has been real for the rematch. They face off tonight in the main event of UFC 227.