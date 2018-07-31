VIDEO: Twilight Zone as McGregor ‘happy’ for Aldo after Calgary win

Conor McGregor was ambushed by TMZ as they have a tendency to do. When asked a question about Jose Aldo’s big first round TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC Calgary we got an interesting answer from the Irishman.

I’m so happy for him. To see the joy he had after… It’s a crazy business and I know he’s gone through a lot of stuff, so to see him come back with that great finish, I was very happy for him and his coach Andre Pederneiras. The whole of Ireland was happy for Jose Aldo that night.

What world are we living in? Maybe it’s his plea deal with New York after the bus attack or maybe it’s being filthy rich. We like this Conor!