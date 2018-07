Full Fight Night 134 results

Fight Night 134 is in the books folks and it was a doozy. Shogun Rua got annihilated in 89 seconds and once feared Glover Teixeira got beaten again. Check check out the full results below via MMAFighting…

•Anthony Smith def. Mauricio Rua via knockout (strikes) – Round 1, 1:29

•Corey Anderson def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

•Abu Azaitar def. Vitor Miranda via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

•Marcin Tybura def. Stefan Struve via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

•Danny Roberts def. David Zawada via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

•Nasrat Haqparast def. Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

•Damir Hadzovic def. Nick Hein via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

•Bartosz Fabinski def. Emil Meek via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

•Nad Narimani def. Khalid Taha via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

•Aleksandar Rakic def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)

•Manny Bermudez def. Davey Grant via technical submission (triangle choke) – Round 1, 0:59

•Darko Stosic def. Jeremy Kimball via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:13

•Pingyuan Liu def. Damian Stasiak via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)