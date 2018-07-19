WTF? ESPN says UFC may strip new champ

Oh man. ESPN is reporting that the UFC is actually considering stripping new interim welterweight champion Colby Covington of his title. In addition they are discussing possibly promoting an undisputed title fight between the champ Tyron Woodley and Darren Till.

Woodley apparently told Till on Twitter that he should take the fight because Covington was “out”. So, Dana apparently wanted Covington vs Woodley to fight September 8th in Dallas and reports are saying Colby can’t or won’t. No one knows and this is a big fat mess.

If the UFC books Woodley in a title defense that would mean that the interim title is null and void and Colby would be plain old Colby again, which is not a bad thing. I do think alot of us were looking forward to having a charismatic champ with Ric Flair level capacity to trash talk. Come on Colby. Let’s go!