After many requests here is the no touch garbage video again

Thanks Twitter! No clue how you know about the video but haven’t seen it. What am I talking about? The montage of no-touch martial arts garbage to the tune of the Benny Hill show theme song I put together. Jack Bratcher and I support traditional martial arts as well as MMA because both have benefits BUT we don’t support shady versions of either. In this video I tried to highlight the worst of the worst in no touch self defense. As always we apologize in advance and you’re welcome!

