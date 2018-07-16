Despite UFC return announcement, Lesnar wrestling at SummerSlam

Kurt Angle stated on RAW that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Two Triple Threat matches to determine Lesnar’s opponent will feature Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Elias vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley. The winners of the matches will face next week and the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to Lesnar. The first Triple Threat was won tonight to no one’s surprise by Reigns.

Rumors are that Vince McMahon is hoping that he can finally get Roman over as champion..