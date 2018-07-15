Zingano was scared headed in to Boise

Cat Zingano was once considered a serious threat to Ronda Rousey and then things fell of the rails. Zingano hadn’t won a bout in three years and in MMA especially the UFC that is a long time. She spoke with MMA Junkie about her decision victory over Marion Reneau in Boise Idaho on Saturday.

I was so scared going into this fight. I was very, very scared. Coming off three losses, all of them were losses where I just didn’t show up, wake up. I felt out of it. To come in tonight, I wasn’t sure who would show up. I really just wanted to dance my dance and try to feel her and try to stay off rhythm and be wild and crazy and me….I worked so hard for so long without any of the results I wanted. I’m grateful for all the steps I took to get here. Although not all of them looked the way I wanted them to, it’s all part of this. I’m grateful and thankful, for everyone and everything along the way, and I’m able to know myself through all of this, and it’s nice to be here, and it’s nice to feel myself again.

What do you think? Can she beat Amanda Nunes?