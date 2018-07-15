BREAKING: Hulk Hogan reinstated to WWE

The Hulkster is back home. WWE just announced they reinstated Hulk Hogan back in to the WWE Hall of Fame after a three year suspension for slinging racial slurs. Here’s what they released minutes ago.

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.