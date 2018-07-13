Video compilation of mcdojo gun defenses guaranteed to get you shot

Do not try this in real life. You will die. Someone put together a self defense against guns video showcasing the dangers of mcdojos. Traditional martial arts has a long history of unrealistic defenses and utilize ‘scientific’ explanations to over explain these impractical moves. You know the ones that go like this, “I block his arm exposing his torso, I step over his right foot, grab his wrist, and strike precisely in his armpit” – and the attackers remain completely still. In this compilation we see the ridiculousness of how some people are putting lives at risks with extremely questionable techniques. Check it out…

