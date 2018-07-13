Nick Diaz wants fight against heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier

Nick Diaz is ready to make his return to MMA fighting after being sidelined by USADA for failing to report his whereabouts on three separate occasions for out-of-competition testing between 2016-2017. Diaz last fought in Jan. 2015 at middleweight when he dropped a decision to former champ Anderson Silva, which was later overturned to a No Contest after Silva failed his drug screen. Diaz has also previously fought at welterweight and lightweight, but now ready to finally return to the octagon, the Stockton slugger is calling out the new UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier!

Sick of this all this “baddest man on the planet” bs. I’ll fight for any title at Any weight. @Ufc wants to make bs wwf fights with guys that fight like shit and put on an act. @dc_mma would look way worse than I do in this pic if he fought Anderson the way I did but instead he decided to wrestle fuck him for five rounds in front of his whole life And still almost got finished off in the last round with Silva only having two or three weeks notice @danawhite should give me this fight instead of dick chest Brock Lesnars cheating ass #dontbescaredhomie nothing personal I love Dc but I don’t like what he does-constantly embarrassed for him and the sport

I started doing MMA because it’s not WWF and I’ve never put on A bs act in my life I’m sure fans would like to see a real fight @nick_diaz_academy



Because Cormier also holds the light heavyweight title, the two could of course potentially fight at 205 pounds but that’s still a whopping 20 pounds heavier than Diaz has ever fought. Not to mention Cormier could put him on his back with his wrestling pretty much any time he wanted.

And let’s not forget the elder Diaz brother has felony charges of domestic violence against him right now that would have to be cleared up before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again as well.