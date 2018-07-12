P4P UFC rankings probably enrage Jon Jones

The latest UFC rankings are out and the pound for pound list is no longer topped by Demetrious Johnson. It’s light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. We can see former light heavyweight Jon Jones right now trying to keep his head from exploding. Check out the list from the UFC…

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier +3

2 Demetrious Johnson -1

3 Max Holloway +3

3 Conor McGregor

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 TJ Dillashaw +1

7 Stipe Miocic -5

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Robert Whittaker +1

11 Cris Cyborg -1

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

We wonder what DJ thinks. What do you think?