Cyborg says she accepted an Amanda Nunes call out again

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is now claiming she has agreed to and tried to put together a bout with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Every time it appears to be coming together it falls apart. Cyborg took to Twitter to continue her campaign for the bout she initially shot down and later endorsed.

It appears that the conformation is in Amanda’s court and we support this bout. This is a fight that would establish clearly who really is the best female fighter in the UFC and possibly the world.