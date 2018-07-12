Colby Covington says DC surpassed him as number one P4P

Interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes in his mind that he was the number one pound for pound fighter in the world. Then light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic to become the new heavyweight champion and in Covington’s mind he was ousted as number one. Here’s what he said via BJPenn.com…

“[Daniel Cormier] is the greatest fighter of all time, no doubt about it. He’s undefeated in his career. His losses that he supposedly had, that the fans think he had to Jon Jones…we all know Jon Jones, you know? Huge asterisks.

You can’t put him in the GOAT discussion when all this went along. You don’t see DC hitting a pregnant lady at an intersection running off for the foothills. You don’t see him with two girls on the back of his car and his family’s at home [while] he’s wrecking his Bentley.

You don’t see [DC] doing those kinds of things, you don’t see him failing steroid tests and doing cocaine. So I definitely think DC earned GOAT status this weekend. He just passed me up for No. 1 pound-4-pound and hopefully, we can get on the same card together.”