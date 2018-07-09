Donovan Salvato ready to defend title at Johnathan Ivey’s CFC 4

Donovan Salvato will defend his welterweight title on July 14 when he takes on Caleb Miller in Johnathan Ivey’s CFC 4 main event at the Mid-TN Expo in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Donovan is currently unbeaten in his mixed martial arts career and has submitted all his opponents so far. He won the title with an ankle lock submission over Steve Stover at CFC 3 back in February and this will mark his first title defense. Pro MMA Now caught up with Donovan before his upcoming title fight.

What do you think are your strengths in MMA?

My Jiu-Jitsu, the ability to stay calm under pressure, and being coachable.

What do you think are some of your weaknesses?

My inexperience.

Tell us how your first fight against George Byard went.

Just as planned. I wanted to take him down then submit him and I did.

Tell us how your second fight against Steve Stover went.

I was taken down which took me by surprise. I’m not the best wrestler yet but I didn’t think he would shoot in on me. He went for ground n’ pound once on the ground which left him open for the ankle lock.

What challenges does Caleb Miller present that Byard and Stover didn’t present?

He is more experienced than the other two and more well rounded.

Did you think it was crazy to win Johnathan Ivey’s CFC organization’s welterweight title by leglock in front of Ivey knowing his reputation?

It was pretty cool. Didn’t think about it until someone brought it up to me. It was just another ankle lock.

What do you see as Caleb Miller’s weaknesses?

Caleb is a hard nose guy who is going to press forward and keep coming. I’ll let you see how I’m going to use that to my advantage.

Is there anyone you’d like to thank or give shout outs to?

Everyone that supports what I do: Training partners and coaches. Family and friends that will be at the event. And everyone that’s been showing social media love to me with words of motivation and encouragement and sharing and liking my posts.