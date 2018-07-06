Update on Bray Wyatt’s car accident

Bray Wyatt missed this past weekend’s WWE live events and RAW on Monday due to injuries sustained from a car crash last Friday in which his car was totaled. TMZ provided an update that he was cited for ‘careless driving due to his “failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner”. Wyatt was transported to a hospital by ambulance and was released not long after.

He is next scheduled to defend the tag titles at Extreme Rules with his partner Matt Hardy on July 15th.