Brian Ortega will have to wait for a shot against Max Holloway’s featherweight championship. After it was announced Max was off the card for medical reasons fans were waiting patiently for a response from Brian. It was short but sweet via Twitter:

It is what it is. We’ll run this shit later.

Keen eyed fans noticed he did not say ‘get well soon’ and we can’t blame him. Title shots are rare and if he chooses to fight before he faces Max again and loses…it’s gone.