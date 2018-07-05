Khabib’s support of Holloway shows he truly is class

Continuing on with the Max Holloway withdrawal from UFC 226 drama we bring you a positive take on it which comes from another champ. Lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov found out about the medical withdrawal and tweeted the following:

Keep your head up Champ, I know what it is, believe in yourself. @BlessedMMA

If that was Conor McGregor tweeting we MAY have had the following (he didn’t actually say this:

Why don’t ya just hand over the belt you bum. I’m the medical reason you had to quit the event for.

If you read that in an Irish voice you win. Just having a little bit of fun there because we miss Conor’s swagger. Again, he didn’t really say that but we can almost hear it.

We wish Max a speedy recovery.